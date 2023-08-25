Meet the Team Behind ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Which Carried India to the Moon

Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, ISRO

Born in Alappuzha, Kerala, S Somanath joined ISRO in 1985. With a distinguished career, he served as the former Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and former Project Manager of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). He also led the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). Appointed ISRO Chief in January 2022, he played a pivotal role in other missions including Gaganyaan and Aditya-L1.

P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director

Hailing from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Director of Chandrayaan-3, got his PhD from IIT-Madras and joined ISRO in 2014. He played a crucial role in Chandrayaan-2, serving as the primary negotiator with NASA.

Reflecting on the accomplishment, Veeramuthuvel stated, "It's been a journey of dedication and innovation. We are proud to have placed India on the moon once again."