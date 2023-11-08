Israel Could Replace Palestinian Construction Workers With 1,00,000 Indians

Israel's is reportedly looking to hire one lakh workers from India in a bid to replace Palestinians who were fired or whose work permits have been cancelled since the start of the war – following the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

According to a Voice of America (VOA) News report, Israel's construction sector confirmed it had asked its government to allow companies to hire up to one lakh workers from India to replace about 90,000 Palestinians.

An Israeli Builders Association member told VOA News that they were in negotiations with India in this regard and are currently waiting for a decision from the Israeli authorities for further approval. "We hope to engage some 50,000 to 100,000 workers from India to work across the sector and bring it to normalcy," VOA News quoted the member as saying.

But there has been no confirmation from the Indian government.