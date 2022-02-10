No, This Girl Wasn't Injured in Stone-Pelting by a Muslim Mob in Karnataka

However, we found that the claim is false. The girl seen in the video was at the Government Pre University College in Rabakavi Banahatti in Bagalkot district when protests had erupted in front of the college on Tuesday, 8 February.

Due to stress, she started feeling unwell and was about to faint when she was assisted out of the college.

Further, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar told The Quint that the girl was not a stone-pelting victim, neither was she assaulted in any way.