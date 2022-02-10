Smriti Irani’s Video Speaking About SP Forming Government in UP Is Clipped

A video of Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking at a public address is being shared across social media claiming that she knows that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is going to come to power in the state.

In the video, Irani is heard saying, "You might be thinking, the candidate is roaming around with a hand pump but I'm talking about cycles. But if RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) gets votes and support, the red caps (Samajwadi Party) will form the government."

However, the video is clipped. In a longer version of the video, the Union Minister refers to the Ayodhya firings of 1990, reminding people that a vote of the RLD would mean voting for SP, as both parties are in alliance for the polls.