Bhagat Singh, the Original ‘Angry Young Man’ Who Bombed Parliament

Have you ever felt like uttering those famous words “Inquilab Zindabad” and marching out of a boring class or from a dreary day at work?

Today might be the most opportune because, this day in history, 8 April 1929, is when Bhagat Singh marched into the Parliament with Batukeshwar Dutt, bombed the assembly in session and yelled the infamous words, in hopes of earning the freedom that India would get, 18 years later.