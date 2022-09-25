Chandigarh Airport to be Renamed After Bhagat Singh, Announces PM Modi

The Chandigarh airport will be renamed after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, 25 September, during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The PM said, "On 28 September, we will celebrate Bhagat Singh Jayanti. As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

PM Modi added, "A few days ago, we endeavoured to pay a tribute to Subash Chandra Bose by installing his statue on Kartavyapath. Renaming the Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh is another step in this direction."