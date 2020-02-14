Unrelated Videos Used to Show Coronavirus Patients Killed in China

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) in China’s Wuhan, a viral video claims that the Chinese government has started killing coronavirus-infected patients. Over 25,000 patients have already been killed, the claim reads.

In the viral video, till 0: 14 seconds, three armed officers dressed in overcoats can be seen walking on the streets. From 0:15 seconds till 0: 35 seconds, bodies of people can be seen lying on the ground with gunfiring being heard in the background. From 0:36 seconds, a man dressed in a yellow jacket can be seen lying on the ground with people talking in their local dialect.

Several social media users including Rangoli Chandel, sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, shared the video on Twitter and YouTube with the same claim.