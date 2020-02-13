Coronavirus: Death Toll Surges to 1,355 in China, 60,000 Infected

The number of fatalities and new cases from China's coronavirus outbreak soared on Thursday, 13 February, with 242 more deaths and nearly 15,000 extra patients in hard-hit Hubei province as authorities changed their threshold for diagnosis.
At least 1,355 people have now died nationwide and nearly 60,000 have been infected after Hubei's health commission reported the new numbers, according to AFP.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian Mission in Japan, two Indian crew members on board the cruise ship Diamond Princes off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the deadly virus. A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, are on board the ship.
- The World Health Organisation said ‘Covid-19’ would be the new official name for the deadly coronavirus that was first identified in China on 31 December
- PM Modi has offered India’s assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak
- The virus is novel, meaning it has never been encountered before in humans
In its daily update, Hubei's health commission confirmed another 14,840 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.
The huge jump came as local officials said they were changing the way they diagnose Covid-19 cases.
