Coronavirus: Death Toll Surges to 1,355 in China, 60,000 Infected

The number of fatalities and new cases from China's coronavirus outbreak soared on Thursday, 13 February, with 242 more deaths and nearly 15,000 extra patients in hard-hit Hubei province as authorities changed their threshold for diagnosis.

At least 1,355 people have now died nationwide and nearly 60,000 have been infected after Hubei's health commission reported the new numbers, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Mission in Japan, two Indian crew members on board the cruise ship Diamond Princes off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the deadly virus. A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, are on board the ship.