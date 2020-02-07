Hoax Website Claims China Planning to Kill Coronavirus Patients

Firstly, the City News website is the only one to claim that the highest level of Court in China is expected to give its approval on “the mass killing of coronavirus patients in China for controlling the spread of the deadly virus”.

This article speaks about a conversation between “the state” and “the court” but it nowhere supplements the information provided with evidence.

We also looked into the history of the website and found that in multiple instances the portal has been called out for spreading disinformation.

For instance, PesaCheck, an East Africa’s fact-checking initiative, has found AB-TC’s article on ‘JKUAT Medical Doctor Trainees Produce Vaccine For Coronavirus; Six Chinese Recovered After Administration’ dubious.

Another fact-check by AFP debunked AB-TC’s article on ‘BREAKING NEWS: Mass shooting in Philadelphia thwarted by Philly PD’.

We did a keyword search, ‘AB-TC City news fake hoax’ and found that Lead Stories, a US based fact-checking organisation, had listed out several stories published by AB-TC that turned out be a hoax.