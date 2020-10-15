‘India Is Doing It’ Video Will Hack Your Phone? It’s a Hoax Msg!

According to WhatsApp’s security and privacy guidelines, hoax messages can be identified by certain characteristics like:

The message content includes instructions to forward the message

The message claims you can avoid punishment, like account suspension, if you forward the message

The viral message can, thus, be characterised as a hoax since it asks the users to forward the message and prevent their phones from being hacked.

Further, the wording of the message is identical to another viral forward on WhatsApp, which said that a video called, “Argentina is doing it,” will hack your phone in 10 seconds.