WhatsApp Security Concerns Amid Chat Leaks & How to Stay Safe

Questions and concerns around WhatsApp security have once again emerged following leaked chats allegedly belonging to actor Rhea Chakraborty and Deepika Padukone.

In light of the concerns around the security of the app, WhatsApp has “encouraged people to take advantage of all the security features” in one’s smartphone to prevent third parties from accessing chats stored on their devices.

In September, following Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, news channels shifted focus to a conversation in a WhatsApp group chat from 2017 that involves actor Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma.

WhatsApp, however, has clarified in a statement that it protects messages with end-to-end encryption “so that only you and the person you're communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp.”

So, does Facebook have a security issue? And if so, can it be exploited to gain access to our private conversations?