Has Your WhatsApp Account Been Hacked? Here’s What You Need To Do

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging application in the world with billions of users on its platform. The popularity of the messaging app has also become its foe as a lot of bad actors try to hack the platform in order to steal sensitive information from its users.

Fraudsters have often tried to trick users into revealing their six-digit verification code which is an OTP to log into the app. Sharing your WhatsApp verification code with someone can result in your WhatsApp getting hacked.

Even if you’ve made that mistake, don’t worry, as there is a way you can recover your hacked WhatsApp account and here’s how.