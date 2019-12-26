2016 Video Reshared With Claim Cops Beat Students Protesting CAA

A video is being circulated on Facebook with a claim that it is from Lucknow and shows police brutally beating up students.

The claim shared along with the video reads: “वीडियो कथित रूप से लखनऊ का बताया और शेयर किया गया है, प्रदर्शन करने वाले लड़के और लड़कियों पर पुलिस अत्याचार साफ़ देखा जा सकता है...(It is being said that the video is from Lucknow. Police can be seen thrashing protesting students).”

This video has surfaced at a time when there are nationwide protests being held in the country against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.