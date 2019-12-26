2016 Video Reshared With Claim Cops Beat Students Protesting CAA
CLAIM
A video is being circulated on Facebook with a claim that it is from Lucknow and shows police brutally beating up students.
The claim shared along with the video reads: “वीडियो कथित रूप से लखनऊ का बताया और शेयर किया गया है, प्रदर्शन करने वाले लड़के और लड़कियों पर पुलिस अत्याचार साफ़ देखा जा सकता है...(It is being said that the video is from Lucknow. Police can be seen thrashing protesting students).”
This video has surfaced at a time when there are nationwide protests being held in the country against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Multiple users used the same claim to share the video on Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is from an incident which took place in 2016 and it is from Delhi, not Lucknow. It shows students, from across the country, marching towards RSS headquarters in Delhi after PHD scholar Rohith Vemula killed himself in his hostel room in January 2016.
The incident happened outside the RSS headquarters.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On fragmenting the video using Invid Google Chrome extension and then conducting a reverse image search on one of the key frames, we came across an ABP News bulletin which carried the same video.
The news report was shared with a caption, which read, “Delhi police brutally assaults female protesters at RSS headquarters demanding justice in Rohith Vemula case.”
We also found an article on The Indian Express which reported on the incident.
The Quint had earlier fact-checked the same video which was circulated during the JNU protests. You can read the story here.
