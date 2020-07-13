Photo of 2013 Rally in Bangladesh Passed Off as Muslims in Kerala

The caption also said that the protest was over these Islamists demanding a new blasphemy law in Bangladesh.

Using the date and the reason for the protest as a clue, we ran another search and came across several news articles detailing protests in Bangladesh over demands for an anti-blasphemy law with the provision for death penalty.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the protests had turned into violent clashes that left many dead. The report named a group called Hefazat-e-Islam as the protesters.