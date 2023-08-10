'Punish Rioters, Why Us?': People Facing Nuh Demolitions Say They Did Nothing

Cameraperson: Arbab Ali

Unis Khan, 44, was asleep in his home in Haryana's Nuh on the morning of 5 August when he received a phone call from one of his friends informing him that the police and several bulldozers were demolishing his shop.

Khan hurriedly dressed, hopped onto his bike, and rode across the deserted roads to the Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati Hospital on Nalhar Road. By the time he reached the spot, his shop had been reduced to rubble by bulldozers, and all that was left was his signboard that read ‘Wasim Medical Store’.

"Until today, nothing like this had ever happened here. Our lives have been destroyed," said Khan, a native of Haryana's Palwal who moved to Nuh in 2012 to set up his medical store after the medical college started.

Khan had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh and had lately sold some of his ancestral land to stock the shop.

In the past week, Nuh district authorities bulldozed more than 300 homes and businesses.