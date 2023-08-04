Nuh Violence: Self-Styled 'Cow Vigilante' Bittu Bajrangi Booked Over Viral Video

A day after communal violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh, the Faridabad police, on 1 August, filed an FIR against Bajrang Dal leader and self-styled cow vigilante Raj Kumar — who goes by the name 'Bittu Bajrangi.'

The FIR, accessed by The Quint, against Bittu was registered for a purported video shared from his Facebook profile on the day of the violence. The FIR has been filed at Faridabad's Dabua police station under IPC section pertaining to outraging religious feelings.

He has not been arrested yet.

"Today thousands of Muslims are behind bars because of me. They were carrying AK-47s. They burnt our cars. A case has been registered against me. And I have no intentions of running away," Bittu said in an interview to The Quint on 3 August.