No, This Girl Didn't Lose Her Home During Recent Demolitions in Haryana's Nuh

The video was taken at Priyanka Gandhi camp in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on 16 June 2023.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
i

A video of a young girl’s interview, where she talks about her house and dreams being demolished is going viral on social media.

What is the claim?: The short clip is being shared to claim that the girl belongs to the Muslim community in Nuh, Haryana, where the government carried out demolition drives in the area on 5 August, razing around 300 homes and shops.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here and here.)

But…?: The video has no connection to the communal violence and demolitions in Nuh.

  • It dates back to 16 June 2023, when the Delhi Urban Slum Improvement Board (DUSIB) demolished makeshift homes at the Priyanka Gandhi camp near Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

  • The camp housed over 500 people and had been in the area for over a decade.

How did we find out?: In the video, we noticed that the microphone being used to interview the girl carried the logo of The Lallantop, a news organisation.

The microphone shows Lallantop’s logo.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we used relevant keywords and looked for the interview on YouTube.

  • This led us to a video on Lallantop’s verified YouTube channel, which was uploaded on 19 June 2023, nearly two months before the demolitions in Nuh.

The video was published on 19 June 2023.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

The part of this video seen in the viral claim starts at the 2:12 mark in Lallantop’s interview.

The interview showed residents from Delhi’s now-demolished Priyanka Gandhi camp, near Vasant Kunj, the description mentioned.

  • It added that the camp, which housed over 500 people in makeshift homes for nearly a decade, was demolished in the early hours of 16 June by DUSIB authorities.

  • The residents told Lallantop that they were not allowed to collect their belongings and were “met with verbal abuse” when they expressed their concerns to the police at the site.

  • The demolition – which came two weeks after the Delhi High Court refused a stay on it in April –  started at 6 am, as per The Indian Express. 

  • Many residents and several members of the All India Students Association (AISA), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) were protesting the demolition and demanding proper rehabilitation for the residents of the camp, it added.

Conclusion: An old video from Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area is being shared on social media, where users are falsely linking it to the recent demolitions in Nuh, Haryana.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

