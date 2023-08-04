SP on Leave, Officers on VIP duty, & Viral Videos: How Haryana Police Failed Nuh

On 30 July, one day before communal clashes broke out during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh leading to the death of seven people across districts, Ramzan Chaudhary — an advocate and civil rights activist from the town — in a Facebook post, had assured the locals that there was no reason to worry.

After all, Chaudhary had attended a peace committee meeting on 27 July, three days before the violence erupted at the Khedla Mod near the Nalhar Shiv Temple in Nuh.

The meeting, held at the District Secretariat, was attended by at least 20 community leaders and chaired by Usha Kundu, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Nuh.

"We addressed the issue of some hateful elements trying to create unrest in Nuh via social media posts. ASP Usha Kundu had said that the administration is fully prepared to handle such elements," Chaudhary wrote in his post on 30 July.

A day after this reassuring post, Nuh was burning.

"It's terrible that this happened despite police assuring us that they have it under control," said Chaudhary.

The Quint went through 15 FIRs, and spoke to police officials, eyewitnesses and civil society members to trace the timeline of the violence.

This report aims to establish how the Haryana police not only failed to pre-empt the possibility of communal violence in Nuh but was also underprepared to deal with it and prevent it from spreading to other neighbouring districts.