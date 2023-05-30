IPL 2023: Who Said What After Nail-Biting Finale? Check All Important Quotes

In what was a befitting concluding act of an enthralling two-months-long Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Chennai Super Kings handed Gujarat Titans a five-wicket defeat, in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 171 runs in 15 overs, in a match spanning across three calendar dates, MS Dhoni’s team got over the finish line in the very last delivery, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja scoring ten runs in the last couple of balls.

Here are all the important quotes you need to know from the post-match presentation ceremony: