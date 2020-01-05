Hair Dryer, Steam Iron Used to Dry Guwahati Pitch, Twitter Amused

The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46pm but the outfield could not be prepared in time and match referee David Boon called off the match shortly before 10pm.