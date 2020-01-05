Hair Dryer, Steam Iron Used to Dry Guwahati Pitch, Twitter Amused
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was eventually called off.
The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to wet patches on the track, with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) groundsmen failing to prevent the rain water from seeping into the covers.

It started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time after India skipper won the toss and elected to bowl. The rain spell lasted less than an hour but the ground could not be prepared in time.

The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46pm but the outfield could not be prepared in time and match referee David Boon called off the match shortly before 10pm.

Twitter had a field day as groundsmen toiled hard for two hours using roller, a big drier and even hair dryer and steam iron to clear up the dampness but it all turned out to be futile after water leaked into the covers.

Terming it a "school-boy error", cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lashed out at the ACA's negligence, while former India opener VVS Laxman called it an "elementary mistake".

"It's nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can't have an excuse at this level," Chopra said.

