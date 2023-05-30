In The Image of Dhoni, CSK Smash All Odds to Flip Their IPL Story, One More Time

The moment Ravindra Jadeja beat short fine leg to hit the winning boundary on the last ball of the IPL 2023 final, the entire Chennai Super Kings dugout went vacant in a flash.

Only a handful of people remained, and among them was the winning captain on the night, and now five-time IPL champion- MS Dhoni. Had you just taken his snapshot at the moment, and circulated it, a man appearing out of Jumanji would have hardly been able to guess whether something of any significance had been won or lost by his team.

It's one thing to preach, another to practice. It's all well and good to talk about remaining equanimous in victory and defeat, but when it comes down to the actual moment, only a few can hold their nerve. Dhoni, for one, practices what he preaches