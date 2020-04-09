Govt Steps in As TikTok Sees Surge in Fanatical COVID-19 Fake News

Voyager further found that these videos use a mix of Hindi and light Urdu, indicating that they are aimed at Indian Muslims. Some of them quote religious texts to encourage Muslims to not stop shaking hands and to continue visiting religious places despite the lockdown. Some of them also share reports which claim that coronavirus cannot kill Muslims.

A report by India Today describes some of the videos analysed by Voyager.

According to their report, one such video has a young boy describing the pandemic as ‘Allah’s NRC’, claiming that Allah decides who will live and who won’t. The clip reportedly ends with boys throwing their masks into the air, with a song, "Allah Se Dar..." playing in the background.