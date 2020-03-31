On TikTok, Some Spread COVID-19 Fake News, Others Fight It

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across countries, bringing lives and economies, among other things, to a halt, misinformation and fake news about the virus is also thriving.

From rumours of meat-eating being the cause of COVID-19 to claims about cures, a barrage of misinformation has become a problem for the popular Chinese ByteDance-owned social media and video-sharing platform TikTok.

In a video that garnered five million views, Mridul Madhok, a popular TikTok influencer, falsely claimed that coronavirus can only stay airborne for a maximum of eight hours, adding that since people had been asked to stay home for a period of 14 hours on ‘Janata Curfew’ (22 March), from 7 am to 9 pm, the virus would die on 23 March.

But at the same time, there are some organisations and individuals, other than fact-checkers, who are trying to curb the flow of misinformation on the platform.

Here’s a look at some of these.