Not an Earthquake, but an Explosion Brought Down US’ Georgia Guidestones

Citing GBI, the report mentioned that the rest of the structure was demolished and cleared from the site due to safety reasons.

The nearly six metre-high Guidestones were commissioned by a group or person, under the pseudonym RC Christian in 1980, and were unveiled to the public the same year.

We came across the GBI's verified Twitter handle, which shared two surveillance videos of the explosion. It said that as per the available footage, a car was seen leaving the site shortly after the explosion occurred.