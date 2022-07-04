Multiple People Shot at During Fourth of July Parade in Illinois

A shooting incident was reported at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, in the United States. Multiple people are suspected to be injured, reported local media outlets.

According to NBC News, at least 19 people were killed and more than 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend in 2021.

"My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)