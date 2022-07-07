Fake Account of CM Bhagwant Mann's Bride Gurpreet Kaur Crops Up on Twitter

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got married on Thursday, 7 July to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh.

Amid news of the wedding, an impostor account with the handle '@DrGurpreetKaur_' has surfaced on Twitter, claiming to be Kaur.

However, according to the web archives of the account, the handle was previously called '@SulochnaPandey' and '@IndiaUprise', before it was changed to Kaur's name.