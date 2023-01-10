Is FIFA Planning To Keep Pele’s Feet in a Museum? No, the Viral Claim Is False

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed that the graphic mentioned 'TNT Sports Brazil' as the source, but we did not find any news reports carrying the same information on their website.

We ran a keyword search but did not come across any credible news reports stating Pele's feet will be kept in a museum.

While FIFA has published several articles to pay tribute to the late footballer, no such announcement regarding the preservation of his feet was found on its website or social media platforms.

Further, we did not find any credible news reports to support the claim of Pele's family giving their consent to keep his feet in a museum.

What did FIFA say?: We reached out to the international body to find the truth behind the viral claim. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to The Quint through an email and said, "We completely refute this claim."

Pele's legacy: Often referred to as the 'King', he is the youngest player to win the World Cup and the only one to have won thrice. Pele is hailed as one of the greatest footballers to have ever stepped foot on the ground. The football fraternity paid tribute to the Brazilian legend, who played and lived like none other.