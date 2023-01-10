ADVERTISEMENT

Is FIFA Planning To Keep Pele’s Feet in a Museum? No, the Viral Claim Is False

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to The Quint that the international body is not considering any such move.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Is FIFA Planning To Keep Pele’s Feet in a Museum? No, the Viral Claim Is False
i

A set of graphics claiming that FIFA is planning to keep football legend Pele's feet in a museum are going viral on the internet. They further mention that the footballer's family consented to the move.

The graphic is being circulated after the demise of Pele on 29 December at the age of 82.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives to similar claims can be found herehere, and here.)

But are these claims true?: No, FIFA has not made any official announcements regarding preserving Pele's feet. Further, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed to The Quint that the international body is not considering any such move.

Also Read

In Photos: Reminiscing Pele Through Interesting Facts About the Football Icon

In Photos: Reminiscing Pele Through Interesting Facts About the Football Icon
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed that the graphic mentioned 'TNT Sports Brazil' as the sourcebut we did not find any news reports carrying the same information on their website.

  • We ran a keyword search but did not come across any credible news reports stating Pele's feet will be kept in a museum.

  • While FIFA has published several articles to pay tribute to the late footballer, no such announcement regarding the preservation of his feet was found on its website or social media platforms.

  • Further, we did not find any credible news reports to support the claim of Pele's family giving their consent to keep his feet in a museum.

What did FIFA say?: We reached out to the international body to find the truth behind the viral claim. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to The Quint through an email and said, "We completely refute this claim."

Pele's legacy: Often referred to as the 'King', he is the youngest player to win the World Cup and the only one to have won thrice. Pele is hailed as one of the greatest footballers to have ever stepped foot on the ground. The football fraternity paid tribute to the Brazilian legend, who played and lived like none other.

Conclusion: FIFA has not announced plans to keep football legend Pele's feet in a museum.

Also Read

King Pele: A Glorious Life of Setting and Breaking Records

King Pele: A Glorious Life of Setting and Breaking Records
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  FIFA   Fact Check   Pele 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×