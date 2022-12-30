ADVERTISEMENT

King Pele: A Glorious Life of Setting and Breaking Records

Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and the first icon of the game.

Brazilian footballing icon and three-time World Cup winner, Pele passed away on 29 December, aged 82. The legendary forward was hailed as the 'King' of football, owing to his illustrious career.

Pele had remarkable achievements both at club and international level. Here is a look at the records and accolades that came Pele's way during his career and beyond.

  • FIFA World Cup Winner: 1958, 1962, 1970

  • FIFA World Cup Best Young Player: 1958

  • FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (Best Player): 1970

  • France Football's Ballon d'Or: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1970

  • Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: Winner in 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968

  • Copa Libertadores: Winner in 1962, 1963FIFA World Cup Best Young Player: 1958

  • Football Player of the Century, elected by France Football's Ballon d'Or Winners: 1999

  • Athlete of the Century, elected by International Olympic Committee (IOC): 1999

  • South American Player of the Century, voted by the IFFHS: 2000

  • Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2000

  • Ballon d'Or Dream Team: 2020

    RECORDS SET BY PELE

  • Most goals for Brazil's national football team: 77 (95, including unofficial friendlies). Tied with Neymar.

  • Most goals in the Intercontinental Cup: 7

  • Most goals for Santos: 643 (in 659 competitive games)

  • Most goals scored in a single Campeonato Paulista season: 58 (in 38 competitive games,1958)

  • Most career goals in world football (including friendlies): 1,283 (in 1,363 games)

  • Youngest winner of a FIFA World Cup: Aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)

  • Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup match: Aged 17 years and 239 days (Brazil vs Wales, 1958)

  • Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup Final: Aged 17 years and 249 days (Brazil vs Sweden, 1958)

  • Youngest goal scorer for Brazil's national football team: Aged 16 years and nine months (Brazil vs Argentina, 1957)

