King Pele: A Glorious Life of Setting and Breaking Records
Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and the first icon of the game.
Brazilian footballing icon and three-time World Cup winner, Pele passed away on 29 December, aged 82. The legendary forward was hailed as the 'King' of football, owing to his illustrious career.
Pele had remarkable achievements both at club and international level. Here is a look at the records and accolades that came Pele's way during his career and beyond.
FIFA World Cup Winner: 1958, 1962, 1970
FIFA World Cup Best Young Player: 1958
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (Best Player): 1970
France Football's Ballon d'Or: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1970
Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: Winner in 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968
Copa Libertadores: Winner in 1962, 1963
Football Player of the Century, elected by France Football's Ballon d'Or Winners: 1999
Athlete of the Century, elected by International Olympic Committee (IOC): 1999
South American Player of the Century, voted by the IFFHS: 2000
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2000
Ballon d'Or Dream Team: 2020
RECORDS SET BY PELE
Most goals for Brazil's national football team: 77 (95, including unofficial friendlies). Tied with Neymar.
Most goals in the Intercontinental Cup: 7
Most goals for Santos: 643 (in 659 competitive games)
Most goals scored in a single Campeonato Paulista season: 58 (in 38 competitive games,1958)
Most career goals in world football (including friendlies): 1,283 (in 1,363 games)
Youngest winner of a FIFA World Cup: Aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)
Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup match: Aged 17 years and 239 days (Brazil vs Wales, 1958)
Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup Final: Aged 17 years and 249 days (Brazil vs Sweden, 1958)
Youngest goal scorer for Brazil's national football team: Aged 16 years and nine months (Brazil vs Argentina, 1957)
