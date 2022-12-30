ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Reminiscing Pele Through Interesting Facts About the Football Icon
Brazilian icon Pele remains the youngest player to have won the World Cup, and the only player to have won it thrice
Brazilian football legend Pele passed away on 29 December, aged 82, leaving behind an illustrious legacy that inspires hope in the most ostracized and inculcated indomitable determination in the most craven.
With three World Cup titles and a plethora of other achievements, Pele will remain one of the greatest champions the game has ever produced. Let us reminisce his exemplary career through interesting facts.
Topics: Pele Pele Tribute Pele Death
