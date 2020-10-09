WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Around Shreyasi Singh, Hathras & More

In the first and only US vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris held in Utah on Wednesday, 7 October (ET), the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump’s handling of the situation took centre stage. But while both the candidates spoke about the current situation, they overlooked facts at certain places.

To begin with, Vice President Mike Pence hit out at the Biden-Obama administration for their handling of the outbreak of H1N1 flu and said that they left the strategic national stockpile empty.

