India Today, News18 Share Image of Tunnel in US as Atal Tunnel

According to the description provided on the website, the image is of the Devil’s Slide By-Pass Tunnels constructed in 2012 in California.

Next, we searched Google for the terms “Devil’s Slide By-Pass Tunnels California” and came across several images of the tunnel. A website called cruiserstyle.com carried the aforementioned image in an article dated August 2012.

The blog titled ‘Inside The Devil’s Slide Tunnel’ carried several images of the tunnel.