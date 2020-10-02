Hathras Victim Family Allegedly Confined to Home by UP Police
Neither journalists nor politicians are allowed to meet the Hathras victim’s family.
A day after a video of Hathras District Magistrate purportedly trying to intimidate the family of the Dalit victim’s family went viral, another video surfaced of a young kid who claimed to be the girl’s family member, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh police is not letting the family leave the house or even use the washroom.
The victim’s brother, who had spoken to The Quint earlier identified the kid as one of their cousins. In the video, the kid is heard saying that the police has barricaded their house and entire village, and he escaped through the fields because he wanted to let the journalists know that the family wants to speak with them. He also claimed that the mobile phones of the family members have been taken away by the police.
When The Quint tried to reach the family members, their phones were switched off. Several journalists on the ground took to social media to report that they were not being allowed to enter the village since Thursday, 1 October.
On Friday, 2 October, a delegation of TMC MPs including Derek O’Brien were stopped from going to the village and pushed to the ground by the police after an altercation, as can be seen from several videos. This comes a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the victim’s family.
The police has so far no made any official comment on the allegations of the family being stopped from leaving their home. The Quint has reached out to the Uttar Pradesh ADGP and Hathras DM for clarifications. The story will be updated as and when they respond.
