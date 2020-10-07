Shreyasi Singh Who Joined BJP Is Not Kin of Cong’s Digvijaya Singh

Several social media users falsely claimed that Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the Bihar elections, is the daughter of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Mansi Singh, sister of Shreyasi Singh told The Quint that she is the daughter of late former union minister Digvijay Singh who was a politician from Bihar.