VP Debate: Pence, Harris Make Misleading Claims on COVID & More

In the first and only US vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris held in Utah on Wednesday, 7 October (ET), the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump’s handling of the situation took centre stage. But while both the candidates spoke about the current situation, they overlooked facts at certain places.

To begin with, Vice President Mike Pence hit out at the Biden-Obama administration for their handling of the outbreak of H1N1 flu and said that they left the strategic national stockpile empty.

“If the swine flu had been as lethal as the coronavirus, in 2009 when Joe Biden was the vice president, we would have lost two million American lives. His own Chief of Staff Ron Klain, would say last year that it was pure luck that they did quote everything possible wrong. And we learnt from that. They left the Strategic National Stockpile empty, they left an empty and hollow plan,” Pence said.