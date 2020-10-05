Image of a Woman’s Charred Body Shared With a False Communal Claim

The image of a half-burnt dead woman has gone viral on social media with a claim that “the 13-year-old girl was brutally raped and burnt alive.” The viral posts identified the girl as Payal Jain from Newai, Rajasthan, and the accused as Rizwan Ansari.

However, we found that the photograph of the half-burnt woman is from Gandhwani area of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. The woman was killed and then burnt by two men, Sohan and Govind, over a dispute.