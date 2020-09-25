WebQoof Recap: Donald Trump’s Misleading Claim About COVID & More

However, this statement is in sharp contrast to what Trump had earlier said in an interview to The Washington Post, where he acknowledged the extend of the virus and said that it is impacting “plenty of young people”.

Further the effect of the virus on young people is still being studied, but according to a study by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) data, out of 143,429 deaths, 754 deaths were in the age group of 18-29, while 89 were under the age of 18.

You can read our fact-check here.