No, Kangana Ranaut Wasn’t Forced to Vote For Shiv Sena in Polls

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been hogging the limelight, ever since her spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut snowballed into a massive fight.

In her latest allegation, Ranaut, on a Times Now bulletin with the senior journalist and Group Editor Navika Kumar, claimed that she was “forced” to vote for Shiv Sena, even though she supports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), because of their alliance.

However, Ranaut’s claims don’t add up. In most of the elections between 2009 to 2019, Shiv Sena and BJP were in an alliance with the only exception of 2014 Assembly elections.