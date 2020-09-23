No Mr Trump, Coronavirus Doesn’t Just Affect Elderly People

Most fatalities also reported some underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, morbid obesity, neurologic and developmental conditions, and cardiovascular conditions.

This statement is in sharp contrast to what Trump had earlier said in an interview to Washington Post where he acknowledged the extend of the virus and said that it is impacting “plenty of young people”.

“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob. But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older,” Trump told veteran journalist Bob Woodward according to audio clips published by the Washington Post. Woodward was interviewing Trump for his book titled Rage.

During the interview, Trump also admitted to having downplayed the pandemic so as to not create panic.