The ‘Flight Mein Fight With Kangana Ranaut’ That Didn’t Happen

Most of the media folks didn’t even wear their face masks properly, forget wearing the face shield. Social distancing? Their motto seemed to be zameer diya hai, jaan bhi denge ae TRP tere liye! Btw, Kangana and Rangoli didn’t wear their face shield either... at all, not even for a second. Naaaa.. humari bhi nazar unpe thi, bhai! #JustSaying

*Also, googles COVID cases in India and attaches screenshot*