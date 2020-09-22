Fact-Check: Brucellosis is Not a ‘New Virus’ Leaked by China

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now several thousand people in northwest China have tested positive for Brucellosis, a bacterial disease, the authorities confirmed last week.

Most leading news organisations carried the story with facts around the outbreak. Since the COVID-19 pandemic already has people on edge, some verified, and popular social media handles tried to push a false narrative about the disease being a “new virus”. One such claim was made by Instagram handle “The Tatva India”, which was liked by over 68,000 people.