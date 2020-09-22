Did an American City Start a Bus Service in Honour of Ambedkar?

A picture of a bus has been going viral on social media, with a poster of Dalit icon and Father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar and his wife, Savita Ambedkar.

The viral picture has a message along with it which says -

“कोलंबिया (अमेरिका) की सड़कों पर दौड़ती सिटी बस पर बाबा साहब का चित्र यह असली सम्मान है, अमेरिका आज भी बाबा साहब को अपना आदर्श मानता है किन्तु अपने यहां अधिकांश बहुजन भी बाबा साहब के मिशन से भटके हुए हैंll जागरुक हों llllllll जय भीम”. (Translation: Baba Saheb's photo on a city bus in Columbia (America) is a sign of real respect. America still considers him as its ideal. But many of the Bahujans here in India have been misguided from Baba Saheb's mission.)