47th GST Council Meet: No Decision Taken on Extension of Compensation for States
About a dozen states, cutting across party lines, had sought an extension at the two-day meeting in Chandigarh.
The 47th GST Council on Wednesday, 29 June, did not take any decision on the request put forth by multiple states on extending the mechanism to compensate them for revenue lost from the implementation of GST, beyond 30 June.
About a dozen states, cutting across party lines, had sought for the extension.
Speaking to reporters about the two-day meeting of the council in Chandigarh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said finance and other ministers of 16 states spoke on the compensation issue.
Of the 16 states, 3-4 spoke of evolving their own revenue stream to break from the compensation mechanism, she said.
The Centre did not reveal its mind on the issue.
When a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) subsumed 17 central and state levies from 1 July 2017, it was decided that states will be compensated for any loss of revenue from the new tax for five years. That five-year term is ending on 30 June. With two years being lost in the pandemic, states have sought an extension of this compensation mechanism.
The GST Council is the highest decision-making body of the indirect tax regime. It is headed by the Union finance minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs.
Council Defers Decision on 28 Percent GST for Casinos, Online Gambling
The GST Council on Wednesday also deferred its decision on levying a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing, and lottery, pending more consultations with stakeholders, Sitharaman said, adding that Goa and some other states wanted to make more submissions.
A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by 15 July, she told reporters.
Next Council Meet To Be Held in August
The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, she said. After an invite from Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan (PTR), the meet is set to be held in Madurai.
The GoM (Group of Ministers) had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.
In case of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers. It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST, which should be taxed at the highest rate of 28 percent.
On rate rationalisation measures, the council has given three more months time for the corresponding GoM to submit its report.
The council has also accepted the recommendations submitted by a GoM headed by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, on tax exemptions and corrections of inverted duty structure. The revenue secretary said that the changes will come into effect on 18 July, reported Livemint.
(With inputs from PTI and Livemint.)
