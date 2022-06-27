After Sidhu Moose Wala's SYL, Several Punjab & Sikh Handles Banned on Twitter

If one goes to their profiles of the banned handles, it shows that the accounts have been "withheld in India in response to a legal demand". Such legal demands are usually from the a government agency.

It is not clear whether this has been done under the directions of the central government, the Punjab government or any other government agency.

The people managing the Kisan Ekta Morcha handle received a message saying that their account is being withheld under India's IT Act, 2000.

The reasons for such bans are unclear, especially as the banned handles represent very different political strands within the Sikh community.

If Kisan Ekta Morcha and Tractor to Twitter where handles being run by supporters of farm unions, Jakara Movement is a community organisation and Sikh Press Association is aimed at media advocacy on Sikh issues.

Though both Kashmiri Sikhs, Angad Singh Khalsa and Amaan Bali have very different views on several issues.

Therefore it can't even be seen as a ban on one particular ideology within Sikhs.

According to Angad Singh Khalsa, who is a human rights activist associated with Dal Khalsa, said, "I don't know which tweet of mine goes against the law...this is a direct violation of my freedom of speech".