Caught Cheating, Student Assaults & Threatens Teacher in Lucknow
The teacher alleged that the student used abusive language, hit him, and snatched his mobile phone.
An FIR has been registered against a student named Rahul Tiwari after a complaint by authorities at Lucknow's Shia PG College. Tiwari, a BA (fourth semester) student allegedly assaulted a law faculty member Dharmendra Kumar after Kumar caught him using unfair means while appearing for an exam.
In his complaint letter, accessed by The Quint, Kumar alleged that Tiwari used derogatory language after he was warned by the professor about cheating. "He (Tiwari) used derogatory language, pushed me physically, hit me, slapped me, and also snatched my mobile phone," Kumar mentioned in his complaint.
Speaking to the Times of India, chief proctor Professor BB Shrivastava said that a committee has been formed to probe the incident and take disciplinary action against the student.
"We received a written complaint from an assistant professor of the law faculty who claimed that a BA student assaulted and threatened him and snatched his mobile phone when he caught him cheating during Rashtra Gaurav paper," TOI quoted Shrivastava as saying.
(With inputs from the Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.