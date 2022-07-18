Lulu Mall Denies Claims of Religious Discrimination, Says '80% Staff Hindu'

Disputing claims of religious discrimination, the authorities stated that the majority of the staff in the mall was Hindu, and added, "Our employees are hired on the basis of skills and merit, and not based on the caste, class, or religion."

This came after a complaint by the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, which alleged that 70 percent of the mall staff were Muslim men, while the rest were women from the Hindu community.

"By doing so, they are practising love Jihad," the complaint had stated.

The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.