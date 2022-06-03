WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Sidhu Moose Wala, KK, and More
Round-up of the most viral pieces of misinformation that people fell for.
From misidentifying a namesake as the gangster involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala to claims of reducing belly fat by applying ginger oil, here's a round-up of all that misled the people.
1. No, That's Not a Photo of Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar With Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
A photograph of a man standing next to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had gone viral, claiming that he is Goldy Brar, the gangster who has been named by Punjab police in the brutal murder of the Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala.
However, we found that the person seen in the viral image showed Goldy Brar, a namesake of the gangster and a businessman from the Jandwala village of Punjab.
Speaking to The Quint, Brar said that the viral image with Mann was taken when AAP won in the Punjab Assembly elections.
2. This Video Doesn't Show KK Being Rushed to the Hospital, It Is a Day Old
A video of the deceased singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK, showing him being escorted out of a room by a group of people, went viral with the claim that it showed KK being "rushed to the hospital from the venue" on 31 May, the day he breathed his last.
The video was shared by various news channels like NDTV, CNN News 18, Indian Express etc.
However, speaking to The Quint, the organisers confirmed that the video showed the singer being escorted out from Vivekananda College, on 30 May. They added that they created a safe corridor for KK's exit after the event and that video was taken at that point.
3. Fake Twitter Accounts of UPSC Topper Shruti Sharma Crop Up
Soon after Shruti Sharma topped the Civil Services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, a host of imposter accounts cropped up on Twitter in her name.
The Quint reached out to Sharma, who told us that her official Twitter account is 'shrutisharma986' which was created in January 2016.
4. No, Putting Ginger Oil on Belly Button Does Not Help in Burning Fat
A claim stating that using ginger oil on one's belly button helps in reducing body weight and burning fat went viral on different social media platforms.
The Quint contacted health professionals in the field of Ayurveda as well as modern medicine doctors, and both contradicted the claims made in the viral posts. The professionals, however, agreed that taking ginger in a specific dosage can aid in weight loss and fat burning.
5. No, Meerut Police Did Not Put Up a Banner Denying Entry to BJP Workers
A photograph of a red banner with the text, “BJP workers are not allowed to enter the police station” in Hindi, put up outside the Medical College police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was shared massively on social media platforms with the claim that the banner was put up by the police. The image was also shared by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.
However, speaking to The Quint, the station incharge Sant Sharan Singh, said that the poster was put up by some “anti-social elements”, who were later arrested. He said that a group of people – who were dissatisfied with the police’s approach of handling a property dispute – sat to protest outside the station and the poster was put up in connection with the protest.
