AAP in Punjab: ‘Delhi Model’, BJP-Led Centre – Bhagwant Mann’s Many Challenges

In a corner of the classroom, Jugnu and a friend are discussing the tyranny of their teacher, when the teacher interrupts.

“Jugnu, eh dass wadda ho ke ki baneinga? (What do you want to be when you grow up?)” the teacher asks, waving a stick.

“Police afsar, master-ji (a police officer, master)” Jugnu says promptly.

“Kyon? (why)” the teacher asks.

“Tusin Matka Chowk ’te dharna laaoge, main aa ke dande maarunga (So that when you protest at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh, I can use the stick on you).”

Twenty-five years on, Jugnu from this comedy sketch is set to be the Chief Minister of Punjab. And he will be responsible for teachers, the police, and much more. That’s no joke.