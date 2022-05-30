UPSC Results Declared, Women Candidates Make History by Bagging Top Four Ranks
Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla, and Aishwarya Verma have secured the top ranks respectively.
A total of 685 candidates have cleared the 2021 civil services examination, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 30 May – with the top four ranks being secured by women.
Of the total candidates who cleared the examination – 508 are men and 177 women. Among those successful, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the UPSC said, in a statement.
Shruti Sharma: DU Alumnus, UPSC Topper
Sharma, the topper, has graduated in History (Hons) from the St Stephen's College of Delhi University. She pursued her schooling in Delhi's Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.
According to news agency PTI, Sharma secured a seat in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduation. However, she soon dropped out and joined the Delhi School of Economics at Delhi University to pursue her post-graduate degree, even as she prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA).
Economics, B Tech Grads Secure Second, Third Spot
Agarwal, a graduate in economics (Hons.) from the University of Delhi, secured the second rank with political science and international relations as her optional subject.
Singla, a BTech graduate, stood third. She is a student of Computer Science, and pursued her degree at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh.
'Bravo': Twitter Celebrates Women Bagging Top Ranks
From politicians to IAS officers, people took to Twitter to celebrate women candidates securing top ranks.
