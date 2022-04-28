'Do Everything in Your Power to Stop Jagaran': BJP Leaders Challenge Meerut SHO

Amid the 'Azaan' and loudspeaker controversy, a row over organising 'Devi Jagaran' has surfaced in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came to the fore when an audio conversation between a local BJP leader in Meerut and the station house officer (SHO) went viral on social media.

Soon after, a video of BJP MLA candidate Kamal Dutt Sharma having a verbal duel with the same SHO over organising a jagaran began doing rounds on social media.