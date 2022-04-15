WebQoof Recap: From Misinformation on Violence in JNU to Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding
From an old video of Alia Bhatt shared before her wedding with Ranbir to misinformation on Karauli.
From false and misleading claims about the violence that erupted among the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami to an old photo of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt dressed in bridal attire with henna on her hands is doing the rounds on social media, here's what misled people this week.
1. No, AISA Student Didn't 'Fake' Her Injury During Ram Navami Violence in JNU
A set of photos of two people injured after the clashes that erupted among the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April, was shared across social media platforms to claim that the students "faked their injuries."
One photo showed a girl with a head injury being supported by a student, while the second image showed the injured girl helping out the other student who was lying unconscious.
However, we found that the two photos were taken a short time apart. The student who suffered the head injury was identified as Akhtarista Ansari and the other one as Madhurima Kundu.
2. This is Not a Photo From Ranbir-Alia’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations, It’s From an Ad
A photo of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt dressed in bridal attire with henna on her hands is doing the rounds on social media, to claim that it shows a photo of Bhatt during her mehendi (henna) ceremony.
The claim was shared the day Bhatt was getting married to Ranbir Kapoor.
However, we found that the photograph being shared as Bhatt's pre-wedding celebration is actually a behind-the-scene photo of the actor preparing for an advertisement for Cadbury Perk.
The photo was also shared by celebrity henna artist Veena Nagda on her Instagram account in March 2021.
3. 2020 Protest Over Unemployment in Rajasthan Falsely Linked to Karauli Violence
A video which showed a group of people taking a pledge to not cast their vote for the Congress party in Rajasthan went viral on social media, claiming that it was the consequence of the violence that erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli on the occasion of Ram Navami.
However, we found out that the video is not linked to the Karauli violence and dates back to 2020. It shows a demonstration by the 'Rajasthan Berozgaar Ekikrit Mahasangh' over the situation of unemployment in the state.
4. Video of Scuffle During 'The Kashmir Files' Screening Shared With Communal Spin
A video showing a man distributing saffron scarves to women while he is being made to apologise to them went viral on social media.
The claim stated that the man was a Muslim teacher from a Christian school who forced the girls to offer namaz in the school and later was asked to apologise and hand saffron scarves to them.
However, we found that the video is from a PVR theatre in Maharashtra's Nashik. The man distributing saffron scarves was part of the theatre's management team who had allegedly asked some women to remove saffron stoles that they wore when they came to watch The Kashmir Files, leading to a scuffle.
5. Video of a Girl Carrying a Gun in UP Shared With False Communal Spin
A video showing a woman police personnel retrieving a gun from a girl was shared on social media with a claim that the latter was a Muslim teacher who was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Mainpuri.
However, we found that the video is being shared with a false communal overtone. The girl has been identified as Karishma Yadav.
We contacted Mainpuri Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Rai, who clarified that the incident took place on 12 April and the girl in the video got arrested the same day.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.