WebQoof Recap: From Misinformation on Violence in JNU to Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding

A set of photos of two people injured after the clashes that erupted among the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April, was shared across social media platforms to claim that the students "faked their injuries."

One photo showed a girl with a head injury being supported by a student, while the second image showed the injured girl helping out the other student who was lying unconscious.